Lil Pump Joins the Weed Business as Face of New Cannabis Company

Lil Pump I'm the Smokesman For New Cannabis Co.

Lil Pump already seems very familiar with the weed industry, but now he's TCOB when it comes to CBD and THC ... as the face of a new cannabis company.

The "Be Like Me" rapper is adding to his resume by teaming up with the brand, Smoke Unhappy ... which just launched this past week. We're told he'll not just serve as a brand ambassador ... but as a partner in the company with creative and marketing input.

He'll obviously be a key product tester, too ... AND receive a percentage of sales.

Smoke Unhappy founders Kamil Mizstal and Larry Chachko tell us when they were planning the launch at the end of 2018, they were looking for someone who fits the brand perfectly, and their mutual friend and biz partner Eric the Jeweler suggested Pump.

And the rest is history.

Smoke Unhappy produces a wide variety of CBD and THC products in house, which will be available in states like California where marijuana use is legal. It also sells grinders, cartridges, apparel and much more.

No word if Lil Pump plans to promote any of the products by puffing on them at gas stations ... but don't be surprised if he does.