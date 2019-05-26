Post Malone Hey Country Fans, Get Off Lil Nas X's Ass!!!

Post Malone Says Country Fans Should Get Off Lil Nas X's Ass Over Wranglers

Post Malone thinks country fans need to calm the f*** down and stop bitching about Lil Nas X not having country cred.

We got Post Saturday night leaving Wally's in Bev Hills and asked him about the big stick over "Old Town Road," where Lil Nas X gives a strategic shout out to Wrangler jeans. Some country fans think (A) Wranglers are exclusively country so he shouldn't be a pitchman, and (B) he's not country at all.

Post makes solid points ... (A) country singers, like Sam Hunt, rap and that's no big deal, and (B) Wranglers have never been the exclusive domain for country fans.

As for who has the last laugh, "Old Town Road" has been numero uno for 7 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100.