Travis Barker Drops Over Six Figures On Daughter's Epic 14th Birthday Party

Travis Barker Throws Daughter Epic Birthday Bash ... Drops Over 6 Figures!!!

It's good to be one of Travis Barker's kids ... he pulled out all the stops for his daughter's birthday party, throwing an EPIC rager for hundreds of her friends with special appearances by tons of celebs!!!

Alabama Luella Barker, daughter of the Blink-182 drummer and former Miss USA Shanna Moakler, turns 14 Christmas Eve ... but she usually opts for an early birthday party in May, and Daddy always comes through with a blowout bash at his Calabasas estate!!!

This year, Travis opened up his doors to 350 of Alabama's closest pals, including Machine Gun Kelly, Goody Grace, Shaquille O'neal's kids, The Game's son and Floyd Mayweather's son ... and they were treated to live performances from Trippie Redd and Comethazine!

Travis ain't cutting any corners for his pride and joy ... we're told he dropped well over six figures to ensure everything was up to snuff ... even hiring the same stage and lighting companies that Blink-182 tours with, making sure the backyard concert totally ROCKED!!!

Travis loves doing the most for his kids ... when his son, Landon, turned 14, Travis organized a massive party and got Lil Pump to rock the house.

But, this night was all about Alabama ... and ya gotta see her expression when Dad brings out a huge birthday cake. What's a girl to wish for when she's got everything?!?