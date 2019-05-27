Britney Spears Starbucks has the Tea for Her

Britney Spears Makes Starbucks Run Over Memorial Day Weekend

Britney Spears loves to drive, because it seems that's about all she's been doing over the last few weeks.

Brit and the watchful eye of her hired muscle hit up a Starbucks in Thousand Oaks near her home, where she picked up a Green Tea Matcha with whipped cream.

As we reported, part of the conservatorship is that security follows Britney wherever she goes ... especially now. As we reported, conservator Jamie Spears is especially concerned certain people are trying to bend his daughter's ear in the wake of the "Free Britney" social media movement.

The conservatorship is moving along business as usual. In fact, Jamie just filed legal docs in 3 states other than California -- Hawaii, Florida and Louisiana -- giving him official conservatorship powers in those locations if Britney travels there.

TMZ broke the story, despite the social media cry to "Free Britney," her conservatorship is biz as usual. She interacts with her dad, conservator Jamie Spears, multiple times a day. She has freedom to do as she wishes, with an asterisk. Her dad makes sure security follows his daughter wherever she goes, to make sure she doesn't cross the line ... e.g., if she went to a liquor store, security would step in.

And, as we reported, smartphones are off limits to Brit, because her dad doesn't want people contacting her who might have ulterior motives.