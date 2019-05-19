Britney Spears I'm Just Livin' My Life

Britney Spears Goes Out to Dinner with Boyfriend Amid 'Free Britney' Cries

Britney Spears is clearly trying to make it clear ... she's living her life.

Brit and BF Sam Ashgari went for some grub Saturday night at Lure Fish House in Westlake Village, near her home.

She looks great and seems happy ... at least from the pic.

TMZ broke the story, despite the social media cry to "Free Britney," her conservatorship is biz as usual. She interacts with her dad, conservator Jamie Spears, multiple times a day. She has freedom to do as she wishes, with an asterisk. Her dad makes sure security follows his daughter wherever she goes, to make sure she doesn't cross the line ... e.g., if she went to a liquor store, security would step in.

And, as we reported, smart phones are off limits to Brit, because her dad doesn't want people contacting her who might have ulterior motives.

Britney also said she'll perform again. As we reported, her longtime manager, Larry Rudolph, said he hasn't heard from her in months and it's Britney's decision when, if ever, she'll return to the stage.

All that said, she looks good.