Michelle Wie Rips Hank Haney Over 'Racist', 'Sexist' LPGA Comments

Michelle Wie says she's straight-up "angry" over "racist and sexist" comments made by legendary golf coach Hank Haney ... telling the guy straight-up, "Shame on you!"
63-year-old Haney -- who was Tiger Woods' longtime swing coach -- went on his SiriusXM radio show Wednesday and made stunningly offensive comments about the number of Korean players competing in this weekend's LPGA U.S. Women's Open.
"I couldn't name you like 6 players on the LPGA Tour. Nah, maybe I could -- well, I'd go with Lee. If I didn't have to name a first name, I'd get a bunch of them right."
Haney added, "Honestly, Michelle Wie is hurt. I don't know that many. Where are they playing, by the way?"
Well, Michelle Wie heard the comments and was PISSED -- firing back on social media:
"As a Korean American female golfer, these comments that @HankHaney made disappoint and anger me on so many different levels."
Wie added, "Racism and sexism are no laughing matter Hank ... shame on you. I don’t ever do this, but this must be called out."
She also directed this at Haney ..."Too many of these girls, Korean or not, have worked countless hours and sacrificed so much to play in the US Open this week. There are so many amazing players in the field. Let’s celebrate them ... Not mock them."
For his part, Haney later issued an apology, writing, "This morning I made some comments about women's golf and its players that were insensitive and that I regret."
"In an effort to make a point about the overwhelming success of Korean players on the tour I offended people and I am sorry. I have the highest respect for the women who have worked so hard to reach the pinnacle of their sport and I never meant to take away from their abilities and accomplishments."
Haney added, "I've worked in this game with men and women players from many different cultures and I look forward to continuing to do so."
Wie has not responded to the apology.