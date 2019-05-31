NY Governor Andrew Cuomo, GF Sandra Lee List '50s Colonial Mansion for $2M

NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo, Sandra Lee '50s Colonial Crib for Sale For a Cool $2 Mil!!!

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and his TV star GF, Sandra Lee, are bidding adieu to their luxurious Colonial mansion ... for a pretty penny.

The longtime couple put their quintessential 1950s Colonial mansion in the Northern Westchester enclave of New Castle, NY on the market for $2 million. The couple of nearly 2 decades says they're gonna continue living in the mansion until it's sold. Sandra bought the crib for $1.22 million back in 2001.

Check out the pics ... the 4,129 square foot home's a beaut featuring 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms. It was restored and personally decorated by Sandra, the Emmy-winning TV host and best-selling author.

There were rumors the couple was splitting up and the reason why they were selling the exquisite home ... but Sandra put those rumors to rest saying they're selling because they simply don't need a large space now that Cuomo's 3 daughters are adults.

The couple plans to split their time between the Governor's Mansion in Albany and the Hamptons.