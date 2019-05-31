TMZ

Packers Coach Matt LaFleur Shreds His Achilles ... Playing Basketball

5/31/2019 8:26 AM PDT

Packers Head Coach Matt LaFleur Shreds His Achilles Playing Basketball

Breaking News

The Green Bay Packers just suffered their first major injury of the 2019 season -- because the HEAD COACH just popped his Achilles playing basketball!!!

Matt LaFleur -- who just locked down Green Bay's head coaching job back in January -- reportedly shredded his lower leg playing a game of knockout on a Lambeau court Wednesday.

Per NFL.com's Michael Silver -- the 39-year-old tore the tendon and will have surgery to fix the issue on Sunday.

Silver adds LaFleur -- a Sean McVay pupil -- will now be coaching from a golf cart during Packers practices the next few weeks.

Ice up!!!

