Packers Head Coach Matt LaFleur Shreds His Achilles Playing Basketball

Breaking News
The Green Bay Packers just suffered their first major injury of the 2019 season -- because the HEAD COACH just popped his Achilles playing basketball!!!
Matt LaFleur -- who just locked down Green Bay's head coaching job back in January -- reportedly shredded his lower leg playing a game of knockout on a Lambeau court Wednesday.
Per NFL.com's Michael Silver -- the 39-year-old tore the tendon and will have surgery to fix the issue on Sunday.
Silver adds LaFleur -- a Sean McVay pupil -- will now be coaching from a golf cart during Packers practices the next few weeks.
Ice up!!!