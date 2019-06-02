Kim Kardashian Strategized with Death Row Kevin Cooper for Full Exoneration

Kim Kardashian Death Row Meeting Strategy ... Complete Exoneration

Kim Kardashian stopped by San Quentin's death row this week with one mission in mind ... figuring out what's needed to prove inmate Kevin Cooper was framed for a slew of heinous murders.

Cooper's attorney, Norman Hile, tells TMZ ... Kim spent 2 hours speaking with him and Kevin, and their conversation mainly focused on what can be done to clear Cooper's name beyond new DNA testing.

As we first told you ... Kim dropped by one of America's most notorious prisons Thursday to speak with Cooper, a 61-year-old man who was sent directly to death row after being convicted of committing 4 heinous murders in Chino Hills, CA in the '80s. He's always proclaimed his innocence.

Kim's been successful in lobbying 2 California Governors, Jerry Brown and Gavin Newsom, to order additional DNA testing in Cooper's case ... but Thursday's meeting went way beyond the science of DNA.

Kevin and his attorney told Kim they're gunning to find evidence that could fully exonerate Cooper ... including docs related to the original prosecution, reviewing old witness testimony and finding new witnesses.

It's interesting ... Cooper could get his conviction thrown out by showing a significant error in his trial, but he's gunning to prove way more -- innocence. It would be a stunning reversal of fortune after 36 years awaiting death.

Cooper's attorney tells us their message clearly got through to Kim, and they're hoping she can use her celebrity to bring more attention to Kevin's case, as she's done with dozens of other inmates who recently gained their freedom.

In fact, the meeting went so well ... we're told it ended with a group hug.