Kim Kardashian Freed Prisoner Getting Good Job Offers

One of the prisoners Kim Kardashian helped free is now in global demand ... job offers are pouring in everyday ... such is the power of the Princess of Prison Reform.

The freed inmate, Paul Algarin, tells TMZ ... he's been getting hit up by people all over the world -- from Nigeria, the UK and beyond -- who want to team up with him in some fashion. Among the offers -- modeling and work in a tattoo parlor.

Paul's also been approached to help with prison reform. He benefited immensely after writing a letter to Kim after learning about her prison reform work. To his surprise, she responded and he was freed April 19 ... after serving 7 years at Central Prison in North Carolina.

As we reported ... Kim and Kanye West visited Paul and his family earlier this month in Charlotte. Kimye also brought a doctor to help start the face tattoo removal process so he can have a fresh start post-incarceration. Kim and Kanye are covering costs for the procedure.

Paul says the visit alone proved incredibly inspiring to one day get to Kim and Kanye's level.