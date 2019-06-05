MLB's Mike Clevinger Gets Glove-Friendly Jimi Hendrix Tattoo

MLB's Mike Clevinger Jimi Hendrix Tattoo On Finger ... Pops Out Of Glove!!!

MLB hitters now have something interesting to look at while Mike Clevinger is pumping fastballs their way -- a sick tat of Jimi Hendrix's face on the stud pitcher's finger!

The Cleveland Indians superstar just got Hendrix's mug inked on his left hand's pointer finger Tuesday ... and the art is pretty awesome.

It's an image of Hendrix's stoic face ... and it's placed so strategically -- it pops out of Mike's glove when he's on the mound!!

Clevinger has yet to say why he got the piece done, but he did post Hendrix's famous "If 6 Was 9" lyrics with photos of the ink, saying, "let me live my life the way I want to."

Of course, batters will have to wait a few more weeks to get an up-close look at the tat ... Clevinger's still a month or so away from returning from a back injury.

But, when he gets back ... enjoy the view of Hendrix's face -- and that nasty slider!!!