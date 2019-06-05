Swae Lee Calls Jay-Z the G.O.A.T. After He Becomes First Rapper Billionaire

Swae Lee Jay-Z's the G.O.A.T. ... Lovin' That Billion Dollar State of Mind!!!

Swae Lee's showering Jay-Z with some big pimpin' props for becoming hip-hop's first billionaire, and it's also giving him all the feels ... cause the 23-year-old wants to be next.

We got one half of the hip-hop duo Rae Sremmurd out Tuesday night in NYC and asked him about Forbes newly minting Hova as the first rapper billionaire. The mag totaled up all of Jay's income from multiple business ventures and officially inducted him into the 3-comma club.

Check out the vid ... Swae says Jay's new money status has inspired him, and he thanks the OG Roc-a-Fella for paving the way.

Worth nothing, for Swae and other young'uns, if they're following the blueprint ... Jay-Z's music catalog is pretty low on his list of assets.

Again, apologies to Dr. Dre ... Forbes