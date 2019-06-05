Tom Brady Reps & Dems Agree ... Stop Stealing Tom Seaver's Nickname!

Tom Brady Blasted By Republicans & Dems For Stealing Tom Seaver's Nickname

EXCLUSIVE

Republicans and Democrats have just reached across the aisle to agree on one thing ... STOP STEALING NICKNAMES, TOM BRADY!!!!!

TB12 reportedly filed for a trademark a few days ago for the name, "Tom Terrific" -- the same nickname Tom Seaver made famous back when he was pitching for the Mets in the '60s and '70s.

A bunch of people have blasted the Patriots legend for the move ... and now, both Republican AND Democrat congressmen are ripping the guy too!!!

We got New York reps Peter King [R] and Anthony Brindisi [D] out at Reagan Airport this week and they both dumped all over Brady ...

"I feel like Tom Brady, it's bad enough he's deflating footballs, now he's deflating his reputation," King says ... "There's only one 'Tom Terrific' and that's Tom Seaver."

"Brady should stay up in New England."

Added Brindisi, "He's a Republican. I'm a Democrat. And we both agree there will always only be one 'Tom Terrific' -- Tom Seaver is the man."

Bottom line ... just be happy with "G.O.A.T.," Tom!!!