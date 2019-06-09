Chris Pratt A Little Parks and Rec Time w/ Rob ... Golf Sesh Before Wedding

Chris Pratt Golfed with Rob Lowe Hours Before Wedding

Chris Pratt seemed to be shaking off some last-minute nerves ahead of his wedding by doing a bro shake on the links with his good pal and 'Parks & Rec' costar, Rob Lowe.

CP was spotted golfing with Rob and a bunch of his buddies Saturday morning in Santa Barbara, just hours before he walked down the aisle with his new bride, Katherine Schwarzenegger, at the nearby San Ysidro Ranch resort in Montecito.

Nothing says you're ready for the long haul with someone like teeing up for an 18-rounder ... assuming Chris and co. played a full game in between group shots like this.

TMZ broke the story ... Kat and Chris held a wedding rehearsal Friday at Rob's sprawling estate in Montecito, and got hitched the following day surrounded by friends and family. They tried covering up as best as they could with umbrellas and golf carts, but it was clear ... marriage was on the docket for these two love birds.

Chris proposed to Katherine earlier this year after about six months of dating. This will be his second marriage -- he just recently finalized his divorce with Anna Faris -- and it'd be Kat's first trip down the aisle herself.

A golf sesh before one of the biggest days of your life sounds par for the course. Again, congrats!!!