Ex-Georgetown Star Victor Page Agrees To Serve 20 Years In Prison For Assault

Victor Page -- the ex-Georgetown star who was caught on video brutally attacking a woman -- just agreed to a plea deal that will lock him behind bars for 20 YEARS ... prosecutors tell TMZ Sports.

As we previously reported ... Page -- who played with Allen Iverson at Georgetown -- was arrested after a 17-year-old girl claimed he violently assaulted her back in December.

43-year-old Page was allegedly at the victim's apartment in Camp Springs, Maryland on Dec. 30 when she claims he tried to rape her inside the home.

She was able to flee ... but as you can see in a video obtained by TMZ Sports, he followed her outside and smothered her while she was on the ground for roughly 2 minutes.

Page was arrested a few days later after the victim went to authorities ... and he was eventually hit with several serious charges -- including assault, attempted rape and child abuse.

He was facing up to LIFE in prison.

But, a spokesperson for the Prince George’s County State Attorney's Office says Page cut a deal this week ... and is pleading guilty to 1st-degree assault and 4th-degree attempted sex offense.

In exchange, the spokesperson says Page will get 20 YEARS in prison and another 5 years of probation when he gets out.

We're also told Victor will be required to register as a sex offender and provide a DNA sample for 15 years upon his release.

Page -- who was previously sentenced to 10 years in prison for 2nd-degree assault in 2013 (but was released early) -- is due back in court in July for the official sentencing.