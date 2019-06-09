Keanu Reeves Made into a Video Game Character ... For 'Cyberpunk 2077'

Keanu Reeves Made Into Video Game Character for 'Cyberpunk 2077'

Breaking News

Keanu Reeves' badassery has now seeped into the cyber world -- 'cause he's playing a character in the upcoming 'Cyberpunk' installment that looks EXACTLY like him.

The iconic action-hero actor made a surprise appearance Sunday in L.A. at Microsoft's E3 2019 presentation -- where he was featured in a trailer for "Cyberpunk 2077," which drops in April 2020. It's unclear what character he's playing exactly ... but what is clear is that KR is IN the game, right down to his long hair and dreamy, intense stare.

Keanu came out afterward to talk about the game, and in the middle of him saying the experience would breathtaking ... someone took the words right out of his mouth and flipped it on him. Check out how he handled the would-be heckler -- ya gotta love this guy.

It's been a big year for Keanu -- not only does he have his third 'John Wick' movie under his belt, but he also starred in the new Netflix rom-com, "Always Be My Maybe" ... and he's gonna be in 'Bill & Ted' and 'Toy Story' sequels as well soon enough here. And, of course, now this.

More Keanu Reeves content ... please and thank you.