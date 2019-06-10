Rapper Red Cafe Arrested for Vehicle Theft for Unreturned Rental Car

Rapper Red Cafe Busted for Theft in Rental Car Fiasco

Red Cafe got hit with something way more than a late charge for not returning a rental car on time -- he got arrested, and now could be facing serious jail time.

The Brooklyn rapper was busted last week for vehicle theft after Beverly Hills PD learned of a stolen car -- a 2018 Chevy Impala rental -- parked on the street. According to law enforcement ... officers saw Red Cafe get in the car and start to drive away. He did not get far ... they quickly pulled him over and took him into custody.

Red was booked on a felony count of unlawful taking/driving of a vehicle -- and released on a $25,000 bond. The rapper's scheduled to appear in court next month.

In hindsight ... the "God Wanted Us To Be Lit" rapper probably would have been better off just booking a long-term rental. Live and learn, right?

We reached out to Red's camp, but so far ... no word back.