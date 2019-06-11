UFC's Macy Chiasson is Homeless After Crane in Dallas Crushes Her Apartment

UFC's Macy Chiasson Dallas Crane Crushed My Apt. ... Now I'm Homeless

UFC fighter Macy Chiasson has little more than the shirt on her back after a massive crane crashed through her Dallas apartment building, and her description of the moment of impact is chilling.

Macy joined "TMZ Live" Tuesday and said she and her dog escaped the collapsing crane's path with seconds to spare. She told us the crane was there for new construction going up next to her building -- and when a severe storm struck on Monday it blew the crane over backward.

Macy says she knew something horrible had gone wrong after hearing a loud "boom," and then floors collapsing above her first-floor apartment. She grabbed her dog and ran out the door ... stumbling into the lobby to find neighbors covered in blood and debris.

The accident's still under investigation but the crane company's come under scrutiny because the crane's supposed to withstand 95 MPH winds. Winds gusted as high as 71 MPH. Video showing the crane coming down shows another nearby crane remain stable.

I got a video of the crane collapsing in Dallas. I hope everyone’s ok— it was terrifying to watch pic.twitter.com/SrC9Kwy2ur — sophie daigle (@soph_daigle) June 9, 2019

The catastrophe has now forced everyone at the building -- including Macy -- to look for a new place to live. Macy tells us she literally lost everything ... including her birth certificate, passport and ID.