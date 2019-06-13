St. Louis Blues Fans Jump on Cars to Celebrate Stanley Cup

St. Louis Blues fans went absolutely bonkers after winning the first title in franchise history ... hitting the streets and attacking anything with wheels!!

The Blues finished off the Boston Bruins in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final ... and the fans flooded the streets and hit the roofs of OCCUPIED cars to celebrate ... and tried their best to knock over a golf cart.

The fans kept the party going all night ... which is a great thing, 'cause the players showed up early Thursday morning with their new friend Lord Stanley!!

The Blues players wasted no time getting back to the home crowd, celebrating in the locker room briefly before hoppin' on their jet and flying to St. Louis.

This was the scene at 4:30 in the morning at STL Lambert Airport as the St. Louis Blues returned home from Boston with the Stanley Cup. Generations of Blues fans have waited for this moment. Enjoy! #kmov #LGB pic.twitter.com/Iu7wd0NyDQ — Ray Preston (@PrestonKMOV) June 13, 2019

Team captain Alex Pietrangelo showed off the trophy while the fans went crazy ... despite it being 4:30 in the morning.