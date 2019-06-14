Daniel Cormier Says Stipe Rematch Will Likely Be Last UFC Fight

Daniel Cormier Stipe Rematch Will Likely Be Last UFC Fight

Daniel Cormier says his upcoming title defense against Stipe Miocic could be his last hurrah in the UFC Octagon ... telling TMZ Sports, "I don't anticipate fighting much past this."

Remember, DC had always said he would retire on his 40th birthday -- but that came and went in March ... with Cormier breaking his vow to take on a second fight with Stipe.

Now that the rematch is set for August 17 in Anaheim, we asked Cormier if he's still thinking about retirement.

"I always said that I was gonna fight [until I was 40]. I couldn't make that one so, if I hold true to what I was saying, then this would be the final one."

Of course, Cormier can always change his mind -- especially if the fight checks are big enough -- but one thing's for sure ... he ain't gonna be doing this for much longer.

Meantime, Cormier says he's already started training for Stipe -- because he knows Miocic is looking for some violent revenge after getting knocked out in the first round at UFC 226 back in 2018.

"I truly believe he's gonna be a better version of himself," Cormier says ... "I think it'll be a much more difficult fight."

DC says he's gotta lose some of the extra weight he's packed on since his last fight at UFC 230 in Nov. 2018 ... but he's confident he'll be ready to go and defend that heavyweight belt for the SECOND time!!!