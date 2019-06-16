Baby Archie Unveiled for Prince Harry's First Father's Day

Get a load of baby Archie, everyone, the freshly-minted son of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The kid's a month-and-a-half old and finally, we're able to see his face in all its glory.

The pic was posted on the Royals' Instagram page for Harry's very first Father's Day.

Still not crystal clear how Meghan and Harry came up with the name Archie ... to be precise, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

Archie is kinda like the United State's Attorney General ... he's 7th in line for the top spot. Archie wasn't in public view during the Queen's birthday celebration earlier this month, so this is really the first time we've seen his full face.

Nevertheless, he's a big deal in the UK. BTW, the first official interracial baby in the Royal Fam.

Happy Father's Day Harry ... Your kid is super cute.