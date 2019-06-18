Anderson Cooper Pays Final Respects to Mother Gloria Vanderbilt

Anderson Cooper Pays Final Respects to Mom Gloria Vanderbilt

A somber Anderson Cooper paid his final respects to his mother, Gloria Vanderbilt, Tuesday in NYC.

The CNN anchor looked on as pallbearers loaded his legendary mother's casket into the hearse before she was laid to rest at a private family cemetery in Staten Island. The plan had been set in motion -- as she and Anderson revealed in the HBO documentary "Nothing Left Unsaid" -- for her to be buried with her husband, Wyatt Cooper, and next to her son, Carter Cooper, who died in 1988 at the age of 23.

As we reported ... the heiress to the Vanderbilt railroad fortune and creator of the insanely popular Vanderbilt jeans died Monday after battling stomach cancer. It was so advanced, she had been taken to the hospital earlier this month.

Anderson penned a touching tribute to his mother on Instagram not long after the funeral ... saying her love was the greatest gift to him. Gloria Vanderbilt was 95.

CNN aired an in memoriam salute to Vanderbilt Monday night which Anderson actually voiced. It touched on her life, career, family and passions. Cooper did not appear on his nightly show on the network.