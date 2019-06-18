Manu Ginobili Retirement is Lovely!!!

Manu Ginobili Says Retirement is 'Lovely' While Biking on the Beach

EXCLUSIVE

Here's all the proof you need to know Manu Ginobili is lovin' retirement ... riding a bike through Manhattan Beach with his family and a big ol' smile on his face!!!

TMZ Sports spoke with the San Antonio Spurs legend while he breezed by our camera guy on Tuesday ... and he told us he's enjoying life with his wife and children off the hardwood.

FYI -- the 4-time NBA champ called it a career just before the start of the 2018 season ... saying "It's been a fabulous journey. Way beyond my wildest dreams."

It's a good sign for Ginobili's ex-teammate Tony Parker ... who just joined him in the retirement life after 18 seasons in the Associaton.

Here's hoping we get a Spurs legends reunion with Manu, TP and Tim Duncan soon!!