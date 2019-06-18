TMZ

Nassir Little NBA Team Asked Silly Brain-Teaser ... In Pre-Draft Interview

6/18/2019

NBA Team Asked Silly Brain-Teaser to Top Draft Prospect Nassir Little

EXCLUSIVE

It ain't just the NFL asking bizarre, silly questions to potential draft picks -- NBA teams are hitting prospects with some crazy brain-teasers,too ... so says projected lottery pick Nassir Little!!

Little was a STUD at the University of North Carolina -- and has been meeting with teams ahead of Thursday's big draft night. 

And when we saw the 19-year-old out in D.C., we asked if he'd reveal the most interesting pre-draft question he got. 

So, if you're ready to play ... HERE'S THE QUESTION!!! 

You're locked inside of a car with only a hammer to aid you ... how do you get out of the car?!!?

Ya gotta watch the clip and see how Little answered the question -- it's probably the same answer YOU would give. 

But you're wrong ... and so was Little -- and the correct answer is probably gonna make you LOL. 

Little definitely had a sense of humor about the situation -- couldn't have been nicer to us ... and told us all about what he plans on buying once he signs that first NBA contract. 

Good luck!

