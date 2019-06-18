Bol Bol I'm 100% Healthy ... Parties In Hollywood

Bol Bol Says He's 100% Healthy, Parties In Hollywood

EXCLUSIVE

NBA draft prospect Bol Bol -- the 7'2" phenom from Oregon -- just flew out of L.A. ... after getting in some partying with a bunch of attractive ladies.

The 19-year-old had been in L.A. to show off his talents to NBA teams ahead of Thursday's 2019 NBA Draft -- where he's expected to be a 1st-round pick.

The issue ... Bol battled a foot injury that sidelined him for most of the 2019 college basketball season -- and there are concerns about how the injury will affect him in the pros.

But, when we saw Bol Bol at LAX on Monday -- he told us he's 100% ... and didn't seem to have a problem using that foot to climb the escalator inside the terminal.

Over the weekend, Bol Bol was spotted leaving Bootsy Bellows with a female entourage -- because that's what you do when you're 19 years old and about to become a multi-millionaire!

Bol has a bright future in the NBA ... at least according to Shaquille O'Neal, who raved about the guy back in May telling us, "The guy everyone should be looking at is Bol Bol."

He added, "Bol Bol can play. He's the real deal."

Of course, Bol Bol is the son of NBA royalty -- his father is the late NBA legend Manute Bol ... the 7'7" phenom from Sudan.

Manute spent 10 years in the NBA and TWICE led the league in blocks. He passed away in 2010 after suffering from a rare skin disease.