Bob Barker's Home Smashed by Out-of-Control Car

No ... this is not the right way to "come on down" to Bob Barker's house.

The legendary 'Price is Right' host's manager tells TMZ ... the crash went down Tuesday outside his Hollywood Hills home. The vehicle slammed into the perimeter wall, but didn't get close to the house -- the 95-year-old former game show host was safely inside.

Law enforcement sources tell us the car was involved in a collision on the street, and the impact sent it flying into Barker's wall.

We're told everyone involved in the crash is okay -- there were no injuries to people, but clearly to vehicles ... and walls.