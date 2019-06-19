Danielle Bregoli Says Screw Tweeting Carefully After Nixed Concert in Jordan

Danielle Bregoli Screw Tweeting More Carefully After Nixed Jordan Gig

If you thought Danielle Bregoli was gonna pay more attention to her Tweets after her concert in Jordan got canceled ... you are DEAD WRONG.

Bhad Bhabie was out Wednesday at LAX where she was asked if she's gonna think twice about joking on Twitter. Her short answer ... HELL NAH!!! You'll recall Jordanian promoters canceled her upcoming show there set for July 8 ... because her tweet from last week was deemed insensitive.

Check out the clip ... Bregoli says she has no idea how the promoters felt her jokey answer was insensitive. It's crystal clear Bregoli's still hella confused about the ordeal.

As we first reported ... a verified account tweeted at her in a bunch of Arabic text. Bregoli playfully replied with a little sass saying, "why yes, I do like McDonald's fries. They be tasting good as f*** sometimes. I appreciate u asking bich. Much love."

Problem was ... the tweeter was a prominent Palestinian marathon runner who was tweeting for concertgoers to boycott Bregoli because he believes she supports Israel.

As we told you ... she's not taken a stance or pledge any allegiance to either Israelis or Palestinians.