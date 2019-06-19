Katy Perry Gets in the Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge Spirit at Disneyland

Katy Perry Goes Berserk in a Galaxy Far, Far Away ...

Katy Perry went into full geek mode at Disneyland ... just like the rest of the world visiting the park's newest attraction.

Katy and her fam hit up Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge Tuesday and there was no shortage of fandom explosions. She was there with her fiance, Orlando Bloom, who challenged her to a lightsaber duel ... though Katy wanted no part of it cause she was in the middle of Instagramming the scene.

Check out the pics and vid ... you see Katy -- donning an orange jumpsuit and Mickey Mouse Nike hat -- doing a terrible job behind the Millennium Falcon. It's not us saying that. Her fam's the one busting her chops.

Pretty cool moment when they all made it to the famous watering hole, Oga's Cantina ... where they showed off their bubbly and foggy drinks. Bottoms up!!!