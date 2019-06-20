Cavs Owner Dan Gilbert Released From Hospital ... 3 Weeks After Stroke

Cavs Owner Dan Gilbert Released From Hospital After Stroke

Cleveland Cavaliers owner and billionaire businessman Dan Gilbert has been released from the hospital after suffering a stroke 3 weeks ago ... his company announced on Thursday.

Gilbert had a stroke while receiving medical treatment at a Michigan hospital on May 26. He underwent a catheter-based procedure and later moved to the Intensive Care Unit for recovery.

According to Jay Farner, CEO of Quicken, Gilbert is doing much better ... and was finally able to leave the hospital on Wednesday.

"The Gilbert family is thankful for the tremendous outpouring of support they have received," Farner says.

"Yesterday, Dan Gilbert was discharged from the hospital and will now continue focusing on his recovery at an in-patient rehabilitation center."

Gilbert bought the Cavs back in 2005 ... and is worth nearly 7 BILLION dollars.

Farner added ... "Dan is looking forward to beginning an intensive rehabilitation program and is eager to continue the progress he has made over the last several weeks."