Rodney Peete Accused of Scamming NFL Star In Failed Plan to Save Raiders

Ex-NFL star Rodney Peete is being sued for allegedly running a scam on ex-NFL Pro Bowl cornerback Carlos Rogers in a failed plot to keep the Raiders from moving to Las Vegas.

It's all in court docs obtained by TMZ Sports ... in which 37-year-old Rogers -- who played for the Redskins, 49ers and Raiders -- says Peete approached him in 2016 to invest in a group that would provide financing for football facilities that would help sway the Raiders to stay in NorCal.

In his lawsuit, Rogers says Peete provided him with a real investment plan that looked solid -- and if the Raiders decided to move to Vegas, he was promised he'd get his investment back in full.

In fact, Rogers says Peete personally guaranteed that he'd get paid back -- a point he reiterated in emails. One read bluntly, "Everyone will be paid back."

Rogers says he wired $350,000 to Peete in 2017 -- but when the Raiders announced they were moving to Vegas, he never got his money back as promised.

Rogers says he pressed Peete, but Rodney repeatedly stalled and came up with excuses -- and he still hasn't been paid back.

Now, Rogers is suing for fraud -- claiming Peete never ever intended to pay back the money ... it was a scam all along.

He's seeking all of his money back PLUS $100,000 in punitive damages.

Rogers was a 1st round pick in the 2005 NFL Draft -- and went on to make around $35 MILLION during his 10 seasons in the league. He was a Pro Bowler in 2011.

Of course, Rodney Peete was also a big NFL star -- who played for 16 years professionally after a solid career at USC.