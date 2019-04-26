TMZ

Rodney Peete Sued Super Bowl Ticket Screw Job?!

4/26/2019 11:11 AM PDT

Rodney Peete Accused of Super Bowl Ticket Screw Job

Breaking News

Ex-NFL star Rodney Peete is accused of pulling a fast one on a Super Bowl ticket broker -- allegedly squirming his way out of paying for VERY expensive seats ... and now the broker wants his cash!

The 53-year-old and his famous wife Holly Robinson Peete are being sued by Barry's Tickets -- a pretty famous business which sells tickets to high-profile events. 

Barry's claims Rodney hit 'em up in January 2019 looking for 8 tickets to Super Bowl LIII in ATL to watch Tom Brady and the Patriots take on the L.A. Rams

Barry's claims they offered Peete a discount -- they'd charge him $11,500 per ticket if he paid before Feb. 3 ... and the price would rise to $12,500 if he paid after. 

Rodney agreed, according to the lawsuit -- but only wired $46,000 to Barry's. 

Barry's says they gave Rodney the tickets under the assumption he'd deliver the second half of the money -- but he NEVER paid. 

In fact, Barry's says Rodney strung them along for days until finally ghosting them in mid-February. 

Now, Barry's demanding $54,000 for the tickets plus interest plus legal fees. 

By the way, Rodney had a pretty long NFL career -- he played from 1989 to 2004 -- but never really signed a massive contract. 

