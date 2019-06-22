Cindy Crawford Like Mother, Like Daughter .... Model Behavior in Miami

Cindy Crawford & Daughter Kaia Gerber Wear Matching Bikinis in Miami

Cindy Crawford's daughter, Kaia Gerber, truly got it from her mama -- which couldn't have been more clear than in these matching vacay views.

The supermodel is vacationing with her hubby, Rande Gerber, and their kid right now down in Miami, where mom and her little girl (who's 17, BTW) wore similar swimwear ... black bikini tops, revealing their great figures and spectacular family genes.

Like her ma, Kaia is also a well-established model in her own right. She's done campaigns for Chanel, Prada, Jimmy Choo, Alexander Wang and Marc Jacobs, among others. Definitely following in her parent's footsteps ... no question about that.

Just to drive the point home, check out the position they were both in at one point while relaxing by a pool. Interestingly, Cindy and Kaia both seemed to be a bit distracted as they laid out -- making it that much more obvious ... Kaia's a chip off the old block.

Considering how incredible Cindy still looks at age 53, ya know Kaia's gotta like her chances at a long and prolific career. Not too many mother-daughter combos that can do it like this.