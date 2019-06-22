Gabriel Iglesias Wants to Play Andy Ruiz In Hollywood Movie!

Gabriel Iglesias Lemme Play Andy Ruiz In Movie ... I'm Perfect for the Role!!!

If Hollywood decided to green-light a movie about heavyweight boxing champ Andy Ruiz -- there's another huge star who's already making his pitch for the role ... Gabriel Iglesias!!!

The superstar comic is a big-time boxing fan -- and says he was STOKED when Ruiz put a beating on Anthony Joshua in the upset of the decade.

In fact, Ruiz says he REALLY wants to see Joshua sign on for the rematch so Ruiz can prove to the world it wasn't a fluke, and he's the real deal.

"It wasn't a lucky punch," Fluffy says ... "He got dealt with that night!"

Ruiz's story is pretty amazing ... he was a massive underdog who took the fight on short notice and put on the performance of his life to upset the undefeated heavyweight champion of the world.

Iglesias says he'd LOVE to play Ruiz on the big screen ... but he knows he'd have to drop a few lbs before getting in front of the camera.

"Every actor says they gotta gain weight ... I gotta lose weight to play Ruiz!"

The clip's great. Gabriel's great. Andy's great. Watch the video already.