Boxing Champ Andy Ruiz Jr. Meets President of Mexico

Donald Trump and the White House will have to wait ... 'cause Andy Ruiz Jr. hopped on a private jet to meet the President of Mexico at the Palacio Nacional on Tuesday!!

The heavyweight champ is still reaping the benefits from his shocking upset win over Anthony Joshua on June 1 ... getting the VIP treatment from Andrés Manuel López Obrador in Mexico City.

"Tocayo Presidente @lopezobrador es un honor y sueño hecho realidad poder compartir este momento con usted. Gracias por la hospitalidad y recibirnos en México" ... which for the non-Spanish speakers basically means:

It was an honor and dream come true to be able to share this moment with you. Thanks for the hospitality in Mexico.

Ruiz grew up in California, but is proud of his Mexican roots ... and before the Joshua fight, said he'd rather visit the "Mexican White House if they have one" rather than Trump if he won the title.

Dude held true to his word!!