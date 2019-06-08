LL Cool J Says Give Andy Ruiz Jr. $50 Mil for Joshua Rematch

LL Cool J Hell Yes, Ruiz Jr. Deserves $50 Mil ... That's the Price for the Belts!!!

Don't call it a comeback, call it a payout -- LL Cool J's coming out swinging for Andy Ruiz Jr., saying if Anthony Joshua wants back the belts, he's gotta pay the guy who took 'em.

We got LL at LAX Friday, and the famous fight fan wasn't just riding the "Pay Ruiz" train ... he was the freakin' conductor!!! We asked him about the new WBO, WBA, IBF and IBO heavyweight champ demanding $50 MILLION, if the Joshua rematch is held on AJ's turf in the UK.

LL didn't hesitate, telling us ... "He should get more than that. Gotta get every dime you can get, baby!"

Cool J says people gotta stop looking at Ruiz as the relatively unknown guy he was before he shocked the world by upsetting Joshua last weekend in Madison Square Garden.

As LL put it, "He got the belts now and this is the price."

He added you also have to take into account the kinda beating boxers take every time they step in the ring. He gave a shout out to Canadian boxer Adonis Stevenson, who was left in critical condition with a brain injury last year.

That's why LL says, Ruiz is "supposed to charge. They work hard, they risk their lives."

As for who would win the rematch -- LL isn't willing to lay a bet just yet -- but when it comes to a possible Ruiz-Deontay Wilder bout? He's 100% on that one.