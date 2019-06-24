TMZ

TMZ LIVE

TMZ SPORTS

  • FS1
    M-T-Th-F:
    9:00 PM PST

    W:
    9:30 PM PST

Keith Thurman Betting $10k On Myself to KO Pacquiao ... Before Round 3

6/24/2019 11:13 AM PDT

Keith Thurman Betting $10k On Himself to KO Pacquiao Before Round 3

EXCLUSIVE

How's this for confidence ... Keith Thurman is so certain he's gonna knock out Manny Pacquiao in the 1st or 2nd round, he's putting $10,000 up so he can cash that extra check!!!

Keith and Manny are squaring off at the MGM Grand on July 20 -- in a fight Thurman thinks he'll EASILY win. 

"I'm younger. I'm gonna let my hands go in a way that Adrian Broner didn't," Thurman tells TMZ Sports ... "I'm gonna make it a fight!" 

Remember, Broner LOST via unanimous decision when he fought Pacman back in January -- Keith says Broner simply didn't come with any offense that night. 

As for the bet, Keith says he's already 100% certain he'll get the W ... but wants to put some added pressure on himself to close the show early. 

"That's motivation! I can't go 3 minutes going 'tap, tap, tap' when I got $10k on the round!"

Thurman obviously respects what Manny's accomplished in the ring -- but says when you break it down, Pacquaio simply can't hang his Keith's style ... violence and speed. 

Watch TMZ Sports on FS1 Get the new TMZ Sports app!

Comments

Click To View
Commenting Rules ›
Hot Video

More From

Around the Web