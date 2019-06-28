Ex-'L&HH' Star Benzino Says He'd Apologize to Officer After Meltdown

Play video content Exclusive TMZ.com

Benzino says if he sees the female officer he cursed out in his neighborhood ever again he's got two words for her ... "I'm sorry." But, he hopes she does the same.

The former "Love & Hip Hop" star tells TMZ ... he's offering a mea culpa following his meltdown and profanity-laced outrage at the female officer who assisted in his arrest outside Atlanta last week. As we first showed you, Benzino went NUCLEAR on the female officer ... yelling "Suck my d**k!" while sitting in the back seat of the squad car.

Benzino, who initially accused the officers of racial profiling, says he shoulda never cursed out the cop or used such graphic language. Check out the vid ... Benzino alleges the female cop also said nasty things to him -- like, "shut the f*** up" -- before her body cam turned on, but ultimately he still regrets the whole mess.