Ex-'L&HH' Star Benzino's Arrest Video Shows Full Meltdown

Benzino blew up on a couple of cops when they hauled him for an outstanding warrant ... and his escalation to all-out tirade was captured on a police bodycam.

In the footage, obtained by TMZ, Benzino was pissed from the get-go about the incident, because he believes the cop who ran his tags racially profiled him.

When the second officer -- whose body cam vid we're seeing -- arrives and explains police can legally run his tags for any reason, Benzino gets snarky, saying ... "I didn't know that I could just be harassed for any old reason."

The former 'Love & Hip Hop' star adds ... "Would you all pull a white person over like that?"

We broke the story ... Benzino got busted Saturday outside Atlanta. His outstanding warrant was for failure to appear in court for a no insurance ticket he got in April.

Benzino's snark turned to outrage ... and then just plain old rage when the cops tell him the warrant is all over a prior traffic stop. That's when he started hurling f-bombs, and getting handcuffed only amped things up.

He ended going absolutely ballistic on the female officer, yelling, "Suck my d**k!" ... and threatening to sue her. Benzino's shouting and cussing -- from the backseat of the police car -- drew the attention of a female onlooker. It's unclear if she has any connection to Benzino.