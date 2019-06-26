Ex-'L&HH' Star Benzino Arrested on Warrant, Claims Racial Harassment

Ex-'L&HH' Star Benzino Claims Racial Harassment in Arrest

Benzino got busted for failing to appear in court for a traffic violation, but before cops slapped the cuffs on him ... and he let it be known he thinks the real reason is because of his race.

According to law enforcement ... the former 'Love & Hip Hop' star was parked in the middle of the street outside Atlanta on Saturday, blocking it, so a cop ran his plates. The car came back with a warrant hit on Benzino because he got ticketed for no insurance back in April and never showed.

The officer claims he explained his reason for checking Benzino's tag and discovering the warrant, but the ex-reality star wasn't having it ... and repeatedly said he was being harassed because of his race.

Another officer showed up and Benzino was cuffed. According to the report, he began using profanity and kept it going while he was taken to jail.

Benzino repeatedly said on the ride to jail, "I am feeling faint" and asked for water. The cop told him he could get some at the jail, and called an ambulance to check him out upon his arrival.

The report says medical workers spoke to Benzino and he declined a trip to the hospital. He was then taken inside the jail, but there was another issue ... he told cops his cuffs were too tight and his wrists hurt.

Cops swapped out his cuffs and they took photos of his wrists. Benzino was then turned over to jail personnel. He was booked for failure to appear and released.

You may recall ... Benzino pled guilty to felony drug charges earlier this year in Georgia but got off with 2 years probation. He claimed he was targeted by racist cops in the initial January 2017 arrest and vowed to fight in court ... but copped a plea deal instead.