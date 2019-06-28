Rapper Slim 400 Shot in Compton, Rushed to Hospital

Exclusive Getty

Rapper Slim 400 was just rushed to a Los Angeles Hospital after suffering multiple gunshot wounds.

Law enforcement sources tell us they got a call around 8:30 PM Friday night for a male who had been shot in Compton. We’re told Slim was the victim, though it’s unclear exactly where he suffered the gunshot wounds.

Our sources say what led up to the shooting is currently unclear ... though a black vehicle suspected to be involved in the incident was seen leaving the scene.

We’re told at the time of this post, Slim is still alive ... the 31-year-old is a Compton native and best known for his work on “Bruisin” with YG and Sad Boy Loko.