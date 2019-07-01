LeBron and AD Don't Need Kawhi To Win Titles ... Says Kenny Smith

Play video content TMZSports.com

No Klaw? No problem! ... so says Kenny Smith, who says LeBron James and Anthony Davis are destined to lead the Lakers to NBA championships with or without Kawhi Leonard!

But don't get it twisted -- The Jet says Bron needs to do whatever he can to land a player like the Klaw ... but if Leonard doesn't sign with L.A., Lakers Nation shouldn't freak out.

"You've got LeBron James, you've got Anthony Davis. [Leonard's] just an extra bonus," Smith tells TMZ Sports ... "You should win the championship with that without question."

We asked Smith if the Purple and Gold are getting too greedy in trying to get Leonard ... Smith had a strong take on that, too!

"What's after 'greedy'? I'm thinking of the word after 'greedy' ... gluttonous! You're getting gluttonous."