Steve Aoki Has Cheesy Offer for Kawhi Leonard to Join Lakers

Steve Aoki can't offer Kawhi Leonard a max NBA contract -- but he's got the next best thing -- free pizza for life and a record-breaking pizza party for the Finals MVP.

Steve's Pizzaoki shop in Venice unveiled a massive mural of Kawhi in a Lakers' jersey over the weekend outside the restaurant. The mural features Kawhi clutching a massive NBA Championship Trophy and has become a huge attraction in the area.

Steve tells us, if Kawhi decides to sign with The Lakers -- and join LeBron James and Anthony Davis -- he will personally throw a massive pizza party outside The Staples Center.

However, this won't be just your average pizza party ... Steve says he'll invite the masses in an attempt to break some world records.

Aoki's also promisiong Kawhi free pizza for life at any of his 12 Pizzaoki locations around Los Angeles.