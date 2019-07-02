Angels Pitcher Tyler Skaggs to Undergo Autopsy Today

Getty

An autopsy is scheduled to be performed Tuesday on L.A. Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs, the Tarrant County Medical Examiner tells TMZ Sports.

As part of the examination process, we're told the M.E. is also conducting toxicology tests to find out what (if anything) was in Skaggs' system when he died.

Officials say they found 27-year-old Skaggs unconscious in his hotel room in Texas around 2:18 PM on Monday -- just hours before L.A. was set to take on the Rangers.

Emergency responders were unable to revive him and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Cops say no foul play was suspected and police sources tell us there were no obvious signs of suicide.

We're told toxicology results are expected back in about 4-6 weeks ... and the autopsy is scheduled to begin sometime Tuesday.