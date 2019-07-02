Sherri Shepherd's Ex Claps Back After Her Scathing Radio Interview

Exclusive Getty Composite

Sherri Shepherd's ex is nuclear over her scathing radio interview targeting him ... and he's accusing her of being vindictive and bitter.

Lamar Sally is clapping back days after Sherri hopped on D.L. Hughley's radio show and eviscerated Lamar ... saying she married the "sorry-ass dude" because she was lonely in the early days of her career on "The View."

Lamar tells TMZ ... Sherri's got it twisted, saying, "I will not have you lie that the only reason you married me and brought our son into the world was because you were lonely or horny. We had a good marriage and our son was conceived out of love from both parents."

Sherri confessed during the interview that just about everyone -- from Whoopi Goldberg to Steve Harvey -- told her to give Lamar the boot. Sherri said the red flags seemed obvious to all, including to Whoopi who decided NOT to attend Lamar and Sherri's wedding in 2011. It took less than 3 years for Sherri to file for divorce ... and then things got really nasty.

As we reported ... Sherri claimed Lamar defrauded her into getting a surrogate to carry a baby, just so he could get child support. She ended up shelling out $4,100 per month but she's disavowed their 5-year-old son, Lamar Jr. ever since.

On that note ... Lamar says Sherri abandoning their son is between her and her God. Lamar adds he's been put through hell over the last few years ... claiming Sherri's lied about his character and sabotaged his career. He says she effectively blackballed him from getting TV writing gigs, but he doesn't get specific.