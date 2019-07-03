Play video content Exclusive TMZ.com

Swizz Beatz is raining on President Trump's inaugural July 4 military parade ... calling the grand display nothing more than a spoiled child showing off shiny new toys.

We got Swizz at LAX and with Independence Day right around the corner ... had to ask about Trump's burning desire to put America's military capabilities on full display in the streets of Washington D.C.

Fair to say, Swizz ain't a fan ... so you gotta see his reaction. The hip-hop mega producer thinks Trump was inspired by his BFF, Kim Jong-un ... who's known for overseeing similar military parades.

Tanks have been rolling into D.C. this week ahead of Fourth of July's "Salute to America" ... and there will be aerial demonstrations from the U.S. Navy Blue Angels and, of course, fireworks.

Swizz says while the military parade is out of the norm for American history, he thinks it's pretty much par for the course ... and fits in with the current reality TV atmosphere in The White House.