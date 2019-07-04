Kobe Bryant Posts First Pic of Baby Girl Capri

Getty

Kobe and Vanessa Bryant have just posted the first pic of their new baby girl ... and she's incredibly adorbs!!!

You know by now the baller fam named their daughter, Capri Kobe Bryant, and that the future Hall of Famer nicknamed her KoKo. But here she is in all her glory and she's literally a bundle of joy ... wrapped in a swaddle and looking angelic with a rosy headband.

As we reported ... Kobe and Vanessa welcomed their fourth daughter last month. She was born on June 20 but the family announced the birth the following day. The proud papa wrote, "We are beyond excited that our baby girl 'Koko' has arrived #BryantBunch #4princesses #blessed."

Vanessa was just as excited, obvi. She wrote, "So thankful for our newest baby blessing."