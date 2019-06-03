Lance Stephenson Says Kobe Mentoring Lakers, 'Always Comes To Practice'

Lance Stephenson Kobe Bryant Mentoring Lakers 'Always Comes To Practice'

Don't worry, Lakers fans -- things may be a dumpster fire right now, but you still have Kobe Bryant ... 'cause Lance Stephenson tells TMZ Sports the Black Mamba is mentoring the team!!

There's been a lot of drama around the Lake Show lately ... from failed coaching searches, Magic Johnson quitting and bombshell reports of dysfunction in the front office.

Despite all the noise, Stephenson says he's confident the Lakers are legit contenders next season ... and it might have to do with the 5-time champ hangin' around.

We asked if Bryant has taken on a mentoring role with the team during retirement ... and Stephenson said "definitely, he always comes to practice."

There have been reports that Kobe is also trying to lure Kyrie Irving to sign with the Purple & Gold this offseason ... so even in retirement, the dude's putting in work.

Rest assured, Laker Nation ... you're still in good hands.

BONUS -- we also asked Lance about teaming back up with Frank Vogel ... and he's got nothing but love for his old coach.