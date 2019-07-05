NFL's Kam Chancellor Launching Shoe Collection

Play video content Exclusive TMZSports.com

From Super Bowls to comfy soles ... NFL star Kam Chancellor is launching his own shoe collection ... and his goal is to make stylish shoes that don't destroy your feet!

The 4-time Pro Bowler just retired from the league due to injuries ... so now he's taking his talents to the fashion game with the launch of his line, The Chancellor Collection, with his wife, Tiffany.

TMZ Sports spoke with Chancellor about his decision to come out with his own shoe ... and he says it's all because he was sick of his feet hurting all the time.

"I had a closet full of designer shoes and they weren't comfortable, so my feet suffered," Chancellor says. "That pushed me to start my own shoe line to create some cool looking shoes, but also comfortable shoes and also affordable shoes. That's what pushed me down that road."

Chancellor says he's making shoes for both men and women and he's targeting the $115 price range.

The 31-year-old says he was very hands-on with the design of the shoes ... and was part of the process the entire way.