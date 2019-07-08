Giannis Antetokounmpo Sues Over Alleged 'Greek Freak' Rip-Off

Exclusive Getty

NBA superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo is deadly serious about defending his nickname -- and now he's suing an artist for selling "Greek Freak" shirts without his permission.

The Milwaukee Bucks stud is going scorched earth on Pennsylvania-based artist Jinder Bhogal -- who sells NBA player-inspired clothing on his website.

In fact, Bhogal featured various items featuring Giannis' face morphed with Bucks antlers in a design titled, "Greek Freak."

At one point, Bhogal offered his clients 10% off anything in the "Greek Freak" collection.

Problem is ... Giannis says he owns the trademark to use "Greek Freak" for commercial purposes and claims Jinder never asked for permission.

In court docs filed Monday, Giannis says he sent Jinder a cease and desist letter but the guy never responded. So, suing the dude was his next best move.

Giannis claims he's entitled to up to $2 MILLION for the alleged trademark infringement -- but his lawsuit seems more about protecting his image than making a Buck (get it?!).