Mike Trout Honors Tyler Skaggs at All-Star Game with No. 45 Jersey

Breaking News

Los Angeles Angels superstar Mike Trout is honoring Tyler Skaggs during the All-Star Game on Tuesday ... sporting the late pitcher's #45 jersey when he takes the field.

Skaggs tragically died last week in his team hotel room in Texas. Details surrounding his death are still unclear ... but the news shook many teams, players and managers throughout the MLB.

Trout -- who usually wears #27 -- and injured Angels infielder Tommy La Stella will don Skaggs' digits on their backs during Tuesday night's ASG as a tribute to their teammate.

Trout shared his condolences last week ... saying "Words cannot express the deep sadness we feel right now."

"Remembering him as a great teammate, friend, and person who will forever remain in our hearts... we love you, 45."